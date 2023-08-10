Today is Thursday August 10, 2023
Fatal Longview shooting under investigation

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2023 at 8:24 am
Fatal Longview shooting under investigationLONGVIEW — A 22-year-old is dead after the Longview Police found him shot on Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, around 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on Houston Street. Arriving officers found that Keilan Jones had been shot during a reported “domestic disturbance.” Officers immediately began to perform CPR on Jones while waiting on EMS. Jones was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officials said the suspect has been identified but the case is still under investigation.



