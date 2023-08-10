Today is Thursday August 10, 2023
Texas A&M fund shutters program that allowed donors to support athlete endorsements

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2023 at 4:05 am
COLLEGE STATION (AP) – The foundation that supports Texas A&M athletics says it is closing a branch set up for donors to support endorsement deals for Aggies athletes. That fund has has pushed the boundaries of how closely a school’s traditional fundraising and booster groups can get involved in payments to players. The 12th Man Foundation cited a June memo from the Internal Revenue Service that said donations to nonprofit “collectives” that were created to pay players would likely not be tax deductible. The 12th Man Foundation said it will still engage in NIL deals using “unrestricted donations.”



