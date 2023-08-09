Michael Lorenzen throws 14th no-hitter in Phillies history in 7-0 victory over Nationals

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2023 at 8:49 pm

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history, a dazzling performance in only his second start with his new team, which beat the Washington Nationals 7-0 on Wednesday night. The 31-year-old Lorenzen (7-7) struck out five, walked four and improved to 2-0 since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer.

Lorenzen retired Lane Thomas on a grounder to open the ninth and struck out Joey Meneses looking. The crowd of 30,406 erupted when Lorenzen retired Dominic Smith on a flyball on his career-high 124th pitch to end his first career complete game in 2 hours, 9 minutes. Lorenzen flipped his cap backward and was mobbed by his teammates in a rowdy celebration near the plate.



The Phillies acquired the right-hander to stabilize their rotation as the defending National League champions battled the San Francisco Giants for the top wild-card spot. Lorenzen pushed his pitch count to the point where it was questionable if manager Rob Thomson would let him finish the game. But he kept the ball and became the first Phillies pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Cole Hamels on July 25, 2015 against the Cubs. Hamels retired last week.

“Honestly I was upset at myself for the first couple of innings, they were long innings, walking guys. And I knew I was just ruining my chances to go deep in this game,” Lorenzen said. “Thankfully (Thomson) pulled me aside and asked how I was feeling. I said ‘I feel good, it’s nice and cool outside’ … just trying to buy some more innings and he gave them to me. So hats off to him.”

Washington was no-hit for the first time in its 19 seasons since the franchise moved from Montreal. Lorenzen, an All-Star this season for the Tigers, threw a season-high eight innings of two-run ball in his Phillies debut last week.

