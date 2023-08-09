Today is Wednesday August 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


UT Health East Texas comes to agreement with UnitedHealthcare

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2023 at 4:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


UT Health East Texas comes to agreement with United Healthcare TYLER — UT Health East Texas reached an agreement with United Healthcare that will protect patients’ in-network access to UTHET facilities and providers. According to our news partner KETK, The agreement with UnitedHealthcare will maintain in-network access for everyone with commercial insurance and Medicare Advantage health plans. UT Health said in a press release, “With a strong commitment to the region, UT Health East Texas is pleased to continue our partnership with UnitedHealthcare to deliver high-quality and affordable care to the community for years to come. The agreement ensures patients will not experience any disruption in care.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC