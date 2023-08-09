UT Health East Texas comes to agreement with UnitedHealthcare

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2023 at 4:54 pm

TYLER — UT Health East Texas reached an agreement with United Healthcare that will protect patients’ in-network access to UTHET facilities and providers. According to our news partner KETK, The agreement with UnitedHealthcare will maintain in-network access for everyone with commercial insurance and Medicare Advantage health plans. UT Health said in a press release, “With a strong commitment to the region, UT Health East Texas is pleased to continue our partnership with UnitedHealthcare to deliver high-quality and affordable care to the community for years to come. The agreement ensures patients will not experience any disruption in care.”

Go Back