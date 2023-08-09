Woman shoots ex-boyfriend in East Texas after he allegedly attacked, attempted to shave her head

TEXARKANA – A man was shot Wednesday morning in Texarkana and is expected to be arrested after he is released from the hospital after police said he attacked his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of her apartment complex, according to our news partners at KETK.

According to Texarkana police, around 6:30 a.m., the woman was walking to her car at Creekside Apartments to go to work when she noticed her ex-boyfriend, identified as Brandon Webb, standing in the parking lot “presumably waiting for her to come out of her apartment.”

Officials said she tried to get inside her car before he could get to her, but he was able to push the door open and attacked her while she was in the drivers seat after making a comment about how she was dressed.

“During the struggle, he began to try to shave her head with a pair of electric clippers that he’d brought with him,” police said. “She wound up with several cuts on her forehead and neck from the clippers.”

While she was being attacked, police said the woman was able grab her pistol from the console in her car and fired one shot at him before he ran away. The woman immediately called 911, and Webb was later found by local firefighters after he came out from an enclosed patio behind a nearby apartment building and yelled for help.

Webb was shot once in the torso, and taken to a hospital to remove the bullet. According to police, detectives determined Webb to be the aggressor in the incident, and no charges are expected to be filed against the woman as it was determined she acted strictly in self-defense.

Webb’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, and authorities said once he is released from the hospital he will be arrested on felony warrants for stalking and aggravated assault in addition to three felony probation revocation warrants he already had.

