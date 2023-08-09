Today is Wednesday August 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Fox celebrates Wednesday night’s 250th episode of ‘Masterchef’ with season 14 green light

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2023 at 3:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Fox

Fox's Gordon Ramsay-fronted reality series MasterChef unveils its 250th episode August 9, and to celebrate, the network has given the green light to a 14th season.

The show, which is officially recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the Most Successful Cookery Television Format, will keep cooking for another season, with Ramsay as host and judge alongside acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich.

The series has been hot for the network over the summer, averaging 3.1 million total viewers in what's known as the Live + 7 Day metric — good enough to be Wednesday's #1 entertainment program in the key 18-49 demographic.

"Its impressive performance this summer and tonight's 250th episode are a testament to the strength, distinction and longevity" of Masterchef, said Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming for Fox Entertainment, who called the series "a beloved staple of the FOX brand."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC