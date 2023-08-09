The US Open is adding video review for double bounces. It’s a first for Grand Slam tennis

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2023 at 3:16 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — New U.S. Open tournament referee Jake Garner recalls being a chair umpire and having a tough time figuring out in the moment whether a ball bounced twice before a player got it back over the net. If that happens at Flushing Meadows this year, though, an official can check a replay: Video review will make its Grand Slam tennis debut when main-draw competition begins in New York on Aug. 28. “There were certain situations, of course, where you would see a video post-match and wish you had made a different decision,” Garner told The Associated Press, “or wish you had assistance in making that decision.”



Video review — which is separate from the electronic line-calling used for ruling balls in or out at all matches — will be set up for five of the Open’s 17 competition courts: Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand, Court 5 and Court 17. That sampling, which should include a little more than 50% of singles matches, according to Garner, will be studied before deciding whether to expand the system in 2024.

This year, players in singles, doubles and mixed doubles will get three challenges per set for things such as double bounces, a ball touching a player’s body, a player touching the net or a player being hindered by noise. They’ll hold onto a challenge if they’re correct and receive an additional one in tiebreakers.

“I had pushed for this for a while, so I am glad to see the U.S. Open is going to allow it,” said Jessica Pegula, an American who is ranked No. 3 and was involved in a high-profile missed call on a double bounce that helped her opponent, Iga Swiatek, at last year’s French Open. “It will be great for both the players and the fans.”

It’s the latest example of modern assistance for officials in sports — and the latest example of the U.S. Open leading the way when it comes to recent rules changes at major tennis tournaments.

“We’re always looking to innovate,” Garner said.

The U.S. Open was the first Slam event with electronic line-calling (in 2006), the first with a serve clock (2018) and the first to allow in-match communication with coaches (2022).

Video review was tested at lower-profile men’s events such as the ATP Cup and the Next Gen Finals. It has not been tried at a women’s tournament.

