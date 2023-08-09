Jay Monahan says PGA Tour, Saudi deal is on the right path

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Back to full health, Commissioner Jay Monahan said Wednesday the PGA Tour is on the right path to finalize a deal with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Whether he’s the best person to lead the tour will be measured by results of the surprise agreement. “I am confident when we complete this process, this will be a rewarding result for PGA Tour players and the fans,” Monahan said in a roundtable media discussion. He spoke publicly for the first time since returning to work July 17, having stepped away for five weeks with what had been described only as a “medical situation.” Monahan said it was anxiety that had built up for two years, and there were no guarantees when he stepped away on June 14 that he would make it back



The agreement for a new commercial venture with Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund and the European tour is to be finalized by Dec. 31 — that includes the future of LIV Golf — all the while Monahan is faced with regaining trust from players who felt betrayed about the PGA Tour’s about-face deal with the Saudis.

He said his only regret about the deal was keeping players in the dark.

“I put players on their back foot,” he said. “That’s something I regret and will not do again.”

Asked if he was the right person for the job, Monahan said, “I understand the position I’m in in the short term. But I think the real answer to that question is where are we at the end of this year? And I think where we’re going to be … is going to be a very positive place.”

Monahan offered few details on the negotiations with the Public Investment Fund with the media — and with players in his first formal meeting with them Tuesday afternoon — because negotiations are ongoing. Tour officials met with PIF last weekend.

Monahan was bullish that a deal would get done by the end of the year, and that the PGA Tour is not considering any outside investors at the moment.

