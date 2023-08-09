Today is Wednesday August 09, 2023
Longview ISD bus involved in minor accident has no injuries

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2023 at 3:08 pm
Longview ISD bus involved in minor accident has no injuriesLONGVIEW – A Longview ISD bus was involved in a minor crash Wednesday morning according to our news partner KETK. LISD officials reported no students or staff sustained any injury. They said the accident happened before school on Highway 259 and Eastman Road. The district also said the accident “was caused by another vehicle.” And, after a safety check, the bus was able to continue on its route.



