Jack Smith previously got search warrant for Trump’s Twitter, new court docs show

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2023 at 1:04 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- Special counsel Jack Smith obtained a search warrant for records and data from former President Donald Trump's Twitter account earlier this year, newly revealed court documents show.

The existence of the search warrant was confirmed in a new order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which has upheld a $350,000 fine against Twitter imposed by a judge in D.C. District Court that found the company in contempt for initially failing to comply with the warrant.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

