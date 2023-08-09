Three-month-old dies after being left in hot car in Houston

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2023 at 1:03 pm

HOUSTON (ABC) – A baby boy died in Houston on Tuesday after being left in a car amid a dangerous and unrelenting heat wave, police said. A mother and her two children arrived in the afternoon for a visit at the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD in Houston, the public mental health authority for Texas’ Harris County. She went into the building with her 4-year-old but left her 3-month-old alone in the car, according to the Houston Police Department. When the mother and toddler returned to the car sometime later, getting ready to leave, she found her baby unresponsive inside. It was unclear how long the child was left unattended in the vehicle and whether it was intentional or by mistake. First responders arrived on scene within minutes of receiving the 911 call and attempted life-saving measures. The baby was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The Harris County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death.

Houston Police Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir described the incident as tragic but “avoidable,” saying it “should never happen.” Authorities could bring charges depending on what the investigation reveals, according to Bashir, who noted that both parents are being cooperative with detectives.

Go Back