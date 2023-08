Dianne Feinstein at home following fall, her office says

August 9, 2023

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein is at home after briefly going to the hospital following a fall, according to her office.

"Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home."

Story developing...

