Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2023 at 9:48 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is reinstating a regulation aimed at reining in the proliferation of firearms without serial numbers, called ghost guns. The court Tuesday voted 5-4 to put on hold a ruling from a federal judge in Texas that invalidated the Biden administration’s regulation of ghost gun kits. The regulation will be in effect while the administration appeals the ruling to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans — and potentially the Supreme Court. The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence supports regulation of ghost guns and praises the Supreme Court’s action. A gun rights group called the Firearms Policy Coalition Action Foundation says it’s confident it can again defeat the rule.



