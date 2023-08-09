Today is Wednesday August 09, 2023
Fire at a Texas apartment complex causes hundreds of evacuations

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2023 at 9:46 am
CEDAR PARK (AP) — A fire with flames shooting up to 60 feet in the air damaged an apartment complex and condominiums near Austin, Texas, and forced hundreds of residents from their homes but caused no major injuries. Cedar Park Fire Chief James Mallinger says the fire was reported about 6:15 p.m. as a grass fire and quickly spread due to strong winds. The city said in a statement early Wednesday that just one minor injury was reported after about 300 apartments, 95 townhomes and several businesses were evacuated. The statement said the fire covered about 50 acres, destroyed one apartment building and damaged three others.



