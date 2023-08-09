Today is Wednesday August 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Woman arrested for allegedly running over ex-boyfriend

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2023 at 7:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Woman arrested for allegedly running over ex-boyfriendHARRISON COUNTY — A woman was arrested after authorities said that she ran over her ex-boyfriend with a vehicle. According to our news partner KETK, on Sunday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man who said his ex-girlfriend arrived at the residence while he was trying to move out. The ex-girlfriend, who was identified as Elizabeth Reyes, 23, reportedly believed another woman had brought him to the residence he was trying to move out of. Authorities said that Reyes then “proceeded to run him over with the vehicle.” Reyes was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence on a $75,000 bond.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC