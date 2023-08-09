Today is Wednesday August 09, 2023
Southwest failed to follow judge’s order in a flight attendant’s free-speech case

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2023 at 4:03 am
DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge is heaping sanctions on Southwest Airlines for, he says, failing to follow his orders in a case involving a fired flight attendant’s free-speech rights. U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr said Southwest acted as if its own policy limiting what employees can say is more important than a federal law protecting religious speech. The judge, who was nominated for the bench by former President Donald Trump, is ordering three Southwest lawyers to undergo “religious-liberty training” from a conservative Christian legal-advocacy group. The case involves a flight attendant who won an $800,000 judgement against Southwest and her union last year.



