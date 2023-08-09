Round of 8: Women’s World Cup is wide open after so many heavyweights eliminated

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2023 at 3:45 am

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States’ hold on the Women’s World Cup is over, and two-time champion Germany also exited the tournament. Olympic gold medalist Canada was bounced, and Marta and her Brazil team were knocked out before she had a chance to become the first player to score in six World Cups.

Yes, the heavyweights of women’s soccer have all been eliminated, and yes, it has created a wide-open World Cup.

The eight teams that advanced to the quarterfinals represent some traditional powers, one previous World Cup winner and two teams making their debut in the final eight.

England, the European champion, is the betting favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook. But a foolish and violent tackle by Lauren James late in England’s knockout win over Nigeria means the Lionesses will be without the star forward when they face Colombia. The Superpoderosas are feisty and were led by 18-year-old star Linda Caicedo into their first quarterfinals just four years after Colombia failed to even qualify for the tournament.

Australia, the co-host, has been to the quarterfinals three times previously, but now faces an experienced France team that has won 16 of 18 matches in 2023. France’s only loss? A 1-0 defeat to — surprise, surprise — Australia in a friendly a week before the start of the World Cup.

Spain makes its first appearance in the quarterfinals behind 13 goals scored through its four games. It faces the Netherlands, the team that lost to the United States in the 2019 finale. The Dutch failed to qualify for the first six editions of the World Cup, but once they made it in, they’ve been among the best. The Netherlands made it to the knockout round in its 2015 debut and the championship game four years ago, and now is hoping for a second shot at the title.

And finally, Japan, the only team remaining to have a World Cup title. The Japanese last won the championship all the way back in 2011 — they beat the U.S. — and the Americans avenged the loss four years later when Japan wound up runner-up. Japan has rolled to four easy wins so far in this tournament and has conceded only one goal.

The Japanese play Sweden, the team that ended America’s run toward an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title. Sweden, which dealt the United States its earliest exit in tournament history, has been to the semifinals three different times, including in 2019.

The third-ranked Swedes are the top-rated team by FIFA still in this World Cup, and Sweden is a three-time tournament bronze medalist. Sweden was runner-up to Germany in 2003.

