Today is Wednesday August 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


McCarthy’s return is just in time for Jerry Jones

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2023 at 1:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Mike McCarthy’s return to play-calling with the Dallas Cowboys is just in time for owner/general manager Jerry Jones. The Dallas coach is adding the responsibility a decade after Jones thought the duties should be divided with McCarthy’s predecessor, Jason Garrett. Jones says the success McCarthy had calling plays in Green Bay is a big reason the move makes sense now. McCarthy kept Kellen Moore in the play-calling role his first three seasons in charge in Dallas. The change comes after yet another playoff season ended short of the NFC championship game for the five-time champion Cowboys.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC