McCarthy’s return is just in time for Jerry Jones

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2023 at 1:48 am

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Mike McCarthy’s return to play-calling with the Dallas Cowboys is just in time for owner/general manager Jerry Jones. The Dallas coach is adding the responsibility a decade after Jones thought the duties should be divided with McCarthy’s predecessor, Jason Garrett. Jones says the success McCarthy had calling plays in Green Bay is a big reason the move makes sense now. McCarthy kept Kellen Moore in the play-calling role his first three seasons in charge in Dallas. The change comes after yet another playoff season ended short of the NFC championship game for the five-time champion Cowboys.

