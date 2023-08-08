Kyle Tucker’s 9th-inning grand slam lifts Astros to 7-6 victory over Orioles

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2023 at 9:16 pm

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Tucker’s grand slam off Félix Bautista in the top of the ninth inning gave the Houston Astros a 7-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night. Houston trailed 5-0 after Ryan Mountcastle and Adley Rutschman homered off Framber Valdez in the first and second innings, but the Astros pulled off a remarkable comeback in the ninth against arguably the game’s most dominant closer.



Pinch-hitter Jon Singleton led off the ninth with a walk, and Jose Altuve followed with a single. Bautista (6-2) struck out Alex Bregman, but Yordan Alvarez came within a few feet of tying it with a drive to center. Jorge Mateo — a shortstop making only his second start of the year in center field — robbed Alvarez of an extra-base hit earlier in the game, but he couldn’t catch this one, and the ball bounced off the wall for a very long single.

Tucker then battled Bautista for nine pitches, finally hitting a 100 mph fastball to right-center field for his 20th home run of the year. Bautista had allowed only five earned runs all season before Houston scored four on him in two-thirds of an inning. Ryne Stanek (3-1) won in relief, and Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save in 31 chances. Baltimore’s lead over Tampa Bay atop the AL East dropped to two games. Houston entered the night three behind Texas in the AL West, with the Rangers playing later at Oakland.

Go Back