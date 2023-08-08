Today is Tuesday August 08, 2023
I-20 shut down near Liberty City after 18-wheeler fire

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2023 at 7:37 pm
I-20 shut down near Liberty City after 18-wheeler fireGREGG COUNTY — A portion of Interstate 20 is shut down near Liberty City following an 18-wheeler fire on Tuesday afternoon that’s from news partner KETK. According to DPS, a preliminary investigation showed that an 18-wheeler that was traveling eastbound on I-20 had a blowout and lost control. The driver reportedly struck a guardrail and the truck caught fire. The person driving was able to exit the 18-wheeler safely with no injuries. Traffic is being diverted onto CR 3111/Joy Wright Mt Road, DPS said. Officials expect I-20 to be open with one lane soon. Officials said the cleanup process could be lengthy and drivers are asked to avoid the area.



