Franklin County authorities rescue 2 kidnapped kids

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2023 at 7:35 pm

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Tuesday morning Franklin County law enforcement rescued two children who two weeks earlier had been reported to be abducted. According to our news partner KETK, investigators say the mother of the children, ages 2 and 6, told authorities the two had been kidnapped. After locating the children at a home in Southern Franklin County, a Franklin County Special Response Team and Mount Vernon police officers found the kids at the residence. The person at that location, Cody Cunningham was arrested on a kidnapping charge.

