INTERSTATE 20 SHUT DOWN NEAR LIBERTY CITY

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2023 at 5:31 pm

According to our news partner KETK, a portion of Interstate 20 is shut down near Liberty City following an 18-wheeler fire. Traffic is being diverted onto CR 3111/Joy Wright Mt Road, DPS said. Officials expect I-20 to be open with one lane soon.

