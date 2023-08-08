Today is Tuesday August 08, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Apple TV+ drops creepy trailer for LaKeith Stanfield’s upcoming series ‘The Changeling’

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2023 at 3:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Apple TV+

On Tuesday, August 8, Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for the creepy upcoming thriller series The Changeling, starring and executive produced by Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield.

Based on the acclaimed bestselling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, the streamer describes the series as a "a fairytale for grown-ups ... A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn't know existed."

The trailer shows Stanfield falling for a woman whose fate is tied to a tiny red string a witch knotted around her wrist near a mysterious lagoon.

Cut the string and her three wishes will be granted, it is explained — however, what results is anything but dream-like: portals are opened up into the Big Apple, and Stanfield's character soon finds himself in a living nightmare.

The show, which also stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter and Samuel T. Herring, among others, debuts September 8.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC