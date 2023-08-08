Today is Tuesday August 08, 2023
Woman jailed for allegedly running over ex-boyfriend

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2023
Woman jailed for allegedly running over ex-boyfriendHARRISON COUNTY – Authorities have arrested a woman who they say ran over her ex-boyfriend. According to our news partner KETK, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department received a call Sunday from a man moving out from his residence. He stated his ex-girlfriend had come to that location and ran over him with her vehicle. Officers say that 23-year-old Elizabeth Reyes believed that there was another woman with her ex-partner. Reyes was booked into the Harrison County Jail for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and remains there on $75,000 bond.



