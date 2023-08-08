DeSantis replaces 2024 campaign manager in high-level staffing shuffle: Sources

(WASHINGTON) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has replaced his presidential campaign manager, Generra Peck, with his gubernatorial office's chief of staff, James Uthmeier, several sources have confirmed to ABC News.

Sources also confirmed to ABC News that Peck will remain on the campaign as chief strategist.

Peck's departure from her position comes after the DeSantis campaign shed off more than one-third of its campaign staff in July.

The shift for Peck comes as some people close to the campaign blame her for the campaign's current struggles and stagnation in the polls. The latest national polling numbers from FiveThirtyEight show DeSantis stagnating through the summer and declining recently -- trailing former President Donald Trump, 53% to 15%.

As ABC News has previously reported, the DeSantis campaign evaluated it burned through cash too quickly and hired too many people early in the campaign, with Federal Election Commission documents showing that 92 staffers worked for the campaign during its first fundraising period. The campaign also spent about $8 million in the first six weeks of the governor's presidential run, per the documents.

The change in leadership in the governor's campaign comes as he is holding more intimate campaign events, getting up close and personal with voters in the early nominating states.

"James Uthmeier has been one of Governor DeSantis' top advisors for years and he is needed where it matters most: working hand in hand with Generra Peck and the rest of the team to put the governor in the best possible position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden," DeSantis' campaign communication director Andrew Romeo told ABC News in a statement.

A source with knowledge of the campaign shakeup told ABC News the governor had to change the dynamic of his campaign, calling the change in leadership a "realignment" rather than a "reset."

"DeSantis needs to change the trajectory of his campaign," the source said.

Tallahassee-based Republican consultant Brett Doster described Uthmeier as a "competent" and "aggressive" guy who was "important" in pushing through this year's Florida legislative agenda.

"Uthmeier is a guy who has already proven that he's got the governor's and the first lady's trust," Doster told ABC News. "And I don't think that's any reflection necessarily on where Generra was, but I think that they just needed to make a change as they get ready to orient themselves for the next push."

