Today is Tuesday August 08, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion bake up some drama in trailer to Prime Video’s ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2023 at 2:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Amazon Content Services

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer to Sitting in Bars with Cake, the adaptation of the based-on-real-life book of the same name by Audrey Shulman.

Grown-ish's Yara Shahidi and Hellraiser's Odessa A'zion star in the film as, respectively, Jane and Corinne, two 20-something besties in Los Angeles. The streamer teases the movie is "full of baking, dating and drama."

According to Amazon, "Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence — also known as 'cakebarring.'"

However, that year brings a "life-altering diagnosis" for Corinne, in what Prime Video calls a "moving celebration of female friendship, forging identity, and finding joy in the most unexpected places."

Sitting in Bars with Cake, which also stars Ron Livingston and Bette Midler, debuts September 8 on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC