Today is Tuesday August 08, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler Junior College mourns death of athletic director

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2023 at 9:23 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler Junior College mourns death of athletic directorTYLER — Tyler Junior College said on Tuesday that they are mourning the death of their athletic director. According to our news partner KETK, officials with the college said Athletic Director Kevin Vest had lost a lengthy battle with melanoma. “Our prayers are with his family and all of the lives he touched during his illustrious career,” officials said. Vest was the fifth athletic director in TJC’s 92-year history, and came from Waubonsee Community College in Illinois in 2019.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC