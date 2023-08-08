Tyler Junior College mourns death of athletic director

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2023 at 9:23 am

TYLER — Tyler Junior College said on Tuesday that they are mourning the death of their athletic director. According to our news partner KETK, officials with the college said Athletic Director Kevin Vest had lost a lengthy battle with melanoma. “Our prayers are with his family and all of the lives he touched during his illustrious career,” officials said. Vest was the fifth athletic director in TJC’s 92-year history, and came from Waubonsee Community College in Illinois in 2019.

