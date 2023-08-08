Tyler Parks hosting Pawchella 2023

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2023 at 8:26 am

TYLER — Tyler Parks and Recreation will host, for the second time, Pawchella at Fun Forest Pool, located at 900 N. Glenwood Blvd. The event is B.Y.O.D. (Bring Your Own Dog) and will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The facility will be available for pups to use to play and cool off. Admission is free. Click here to register. Recreation Manager, Kandice Johnson, says, “Last year went better than expected, and we received so many thank-yous for providing a safe place for pups to play and socialize. We are excited to watch it grow and become an annual tradition.”

There will be a best-dressed competition in which the pup showing off their best swimwear will win a prize. Cool treats and other items will be available for purchase for pups and their parents!

All dogs must have current vaccination, and proof will be required to enter. No aggressive dogs are allowed, and all dogs must be on leashes while entering or leaving the facility.

Pawchella Event Rules:

1.Pawchella is for dogs and is not open swim for humans.

2.All guests must have completed an attendee agreement and waiver before entering.

3.All dogs must have proof of rabies vaccination in the form of rabies tag or certificate.

4.No dogs under the age of six (6) months, and no female dogs in heat allowed.

5.All dogs MUST be friendly –no aggressive dogs allowed. Owners are to tend to their dog(s) and are responsible for them. City of Tyler Parks and Recreation has the right to remove any dog or owner.

6.Dogs may not go on slide.

7.Dog life jackets are allowed.

8.All dogs must be on leashes when entering or leaving the facility.

9.Children under 12 must be closely supervised by an adult.

10.Keep the facility clean by throwing away all trash and animal waste. Trash containers and waste bags will be provided.

