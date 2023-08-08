Today is Tuesday August 08, 2023
Texas woman leaves Dubai after months-long legal dispute

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2023 at 7:56 am
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Houston woman known online as the “Sassy Trucker” who had been stranded in Dubai for months over an altercation at a car rental agency has left the United Arab Emirates. Tierra Young Allen took off on a flight out of the UAE on Tuesday. That’s according to Radha Stirling, who runs a for-hire advocacy group long critical of the UAE called Detained in Dubai. Stirling says Allen paid a $1,360 deposit to Dubai police to clear the travel ban she faced. It wasn’t clear if Allen still has any legal complaints against her. Officials in Dubai did not immediately return a request for comment, nor did the U.S. State Department.



