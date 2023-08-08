Today is Tuesday August 08, 2023
Body of man reported missing found in field

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2023 at 7:06 am
SMITH COUNTY — The body of a Smith County man, who had been reported missing around midnight, has been found in a field early Tuesday morning. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Gilbert Lay, 60, was found about 100 yards from his residence on CR 3140, near Tyler State Park. Officials said they were contacted by family members around midnight Monday to report Lay had been missing for an extended period of time. Lay had a Corgi dog with him. They described him as legally blind, suffers from PTSD and high blood pressure. Lay was considered to be in grave danger. His body was found around 3:15 Tuesday morning. Lay’s Corgi dog was located alive near his owner.



