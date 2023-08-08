Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center closing for renovations

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2023 at 6:14 am

ATHENS – According to our news partner KETK The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) in Athens will be undergoing major renovations and updates and will be closed to the public starting Aug. 28. The tentative date for completion and reopening to the public is spring 2025. According to TFFC, “the 300,000 gallons of aquariums will be updated, new larger aquariums will be added, the dive theater and other existing indoor exhibits will be updated, and new exhibits will be developed.” In addition to upgrading the facilities, the closure will also give an opportunity for staff to develop new educational programming and volunteer opportunities. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF) has raised more than $4.5 million in private donations to fund the massive project, said TFFC.

Until Aug. 28, TFFC operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. According to TFFC, hatchery production, the Toyota ShareLunker Program, Angler Recognition Program, Fish Art Contest and Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame selection and induction will all continue normal operations during the renovation. For additional information about TFFC, visit the TFFC website and Facebook page.

