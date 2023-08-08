Elderly pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Marshall

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2023 at 6:10 am

MARSHALL – The Marshall Police Department said an 88-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in the 2600 block of East Houston Street on Friday. According to our news partner KETK Marlene Floyd, 88 of Marshall, had died from her injuries by the time first responders arrived on seen around 10:40 p.m., according to a press release. The 71-year-old driver stayed on the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators, Marshall PD said. Officials said no charges have been filled in this case and an investigation is ongoing.

Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth stressed the importance of drivers and pedestrians fully paying attention to the road because these kinds of accidents are all too common. “It is a tragedy for all involved. We will keep these families in our prayers,” Chief Carruth said.

