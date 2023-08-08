Cousin of Uvalde school shooter arrested for alleged threats to school

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2023 at 4:40 am

SAN ANTONIO (FOX NEWS) – A cousin of Salvador Ramos, the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, has been arrested for allegedly threatening a school. The teenage boy’s mother reported he was planning to “do the same thing” as Ramos, Fox 29 reported. He reportedly made statements to his sister, who told their mother, who called the police. The mother said she was concerned because the teen is on probation and was intoxicated when he allegedly made the threats. They also live near an elementary school. She overheard a phone conversation where the boy was trying to acquire an AR-15 through an illegal private sale, the news report said. The sister said she was giving her brother a ride when he allegedly threatened to shoot her in the head and to “shoot the school.”

Ramos, 18, entered Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, after killing his grandmother at their home earlier that day. He then killed 19 students and two teachers and injured 17 others. He was later killed by first responders, who were heavily criticized for taking too long to act while barricaded inside a classroom.

