President Biden hosts Astros, says he can relate to Dusty Baker, oldest manager to win World Series

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2023 at 4:07 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he can relate to Dusty Baker, the oldest manager to win the World Series. Baker was 73 when he guided the Houston Astros to the title last year. The team celebrated at the White House on Monday. Biden says people counted Baker out and said he was past his prime. Biden says he knows something about that. Biden was the oldest president ever elected, at age 77. Baker has been around the game for decades, winning a World Series as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finally got his first title as a manager in his 25th season.



