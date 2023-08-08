Today is Tuesday August 08, 2023
Texans minority owner Javier Loya is facing rape charge in Kentucky

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2023 at 4:03 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Javier Loya, a minority owner of the Houston Texans, is facing a rape charge in Kentucky, according to court records. Loya has been charged with one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse in Jefferson County, Kentucky. The 53-year-old Loya was indicted and pled not guilty in May. He posted a $50,000 bond.



