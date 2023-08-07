Today is Monday August 07, 2023
Paxton, lawyers test limits of gag order restricting comments on impeachment trial

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2023 at 6:46 pm
AUSTIN – Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton and his legal team appear to be testing the limits of a gag order from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick that seeks to limit commentary on Paxton’s September impeachment trial before the Texas Senate. According to the Texas Tribune, Patrick, the presiding judge in the trial, issued the sweeping gag order July 17, banning all involved parties from making comments that could prejudice the trial or impair the impeachment court’s ability to be “fair and impartial.” The gag order, however, permits the parties to make statements “reciting, without comment, information contained in public records.” Paxton’s team has leaned on that provision in recent days to issue news releases drawing attention to its latest court filings once they are publicly available on a Senate website. Paxton’s side insists it is following the gag order.

Article courtesy of the Texas Tribune



