Sentence pronounced in connection to 2022 Tyler murder

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2023 at 4:40 pm

TYLER – After a guilty plea, an 11 year prison sentence was given to a Tyler man in helping “move and dispose” the body of a 2022 murder victim. According to our news partner KETK, 20-year-old Christian Whitney-Polk was arrested in March in connection to the murder of Anthony Wilson. At that time, authorities arrested Timothy Jones, a roommate of Whitney-Polk. Jones told police, “he had shot Anthony.” After the shooting He asked Whitney-Polk to help him move the body from a house on Gentry Parkway to a wooded area in North Tyler. Jones was sentenced to 40 years in prison in Anthony Wilson’s murder.

