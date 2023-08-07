Today is Monday August 07, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Kate McKinnon’s “Weird Barbie” can now be yours

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2023 at 11:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

For a movie spawned from a doll line, Barbie is, in turn, spawning dolls from the billion dollar-plus grossing movie.

On Mattel's website, you can not only scoop up more traditional looking dolls, like one based on Issa Rae's President Barbie, fans can now get their hands on Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie.

According to the film, McKinnon's character has been put through the ringer by an overaggressive owner with a badly chopped 'do and magic marker lines on her face.

While the Barbie version is arguably more glamorous than McKinnon's presentation onscreen, it still features the magic marker face tats, colorful clothes and her self-described "funky haircut." It's not known, however, if it "smells like basement," like the SNL vet describes herself in the movie.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC