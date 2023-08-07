Medical probe in Uvalde shooting is at a standstill

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2023 at 7:55 am

UVALDE ABC – Fourteen months after a school shooting left 21 dead in Uvalde, Texas, the investigation into whether law enforcement inaction might have contributed to the deaths of any of the victims has yet to make any progress, according to the official leading the review. The Texas Department of Public Safety, which conducted the criminal investigation into the rampage at Robb Elementary School, tapped a panel of five medical experts to perform a “casualty analysis” to determine whether any of those killed at Robb might have survived if police, first aid and medical assistance had reached them sooner. Nearly 400 law enforcement officials who assembled waited more than an hour before ending the attack.

Although the panel was assembled last year, its leader said the group has yet to receive the records required to conduct their assessment. “It’s been months,” said DPS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Escott, who heads up the panel. “And the most important piece of evidence are the autopsies, and I don’t have any of those.” Escott said that his team has also not received hospital and EMS records for the victims. By contrast, he said that DPS records — including school security videos showing the victims and their injuries — were turned over quickly last fall.

An Austin city spokesperson told ABC News that Escott, who is the EMS medical director for the city of Austin in addition to his position with DPS, was barred from answering additional questions at the direction of Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell, who is overseeing the criminal investigation into the Uvalde shooting.

Go Back