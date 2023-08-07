Possible explosion at Sherwin-Williams plant in Texas, police say

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2023 at 6:11 am

Perry Gerenday/Getty Images

(GARLAND, Texas) -- At least one person was injured in a possible explosion at a Sherwin-Williams facility in Texas early Monday, authorities said.

The victim -- an employee at the paint manufacturing plant -- was treated on scene in Garland, northeast of Dallas. The structure is on fire and multiple roadways in and around the area are closed, according to the Garland Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back