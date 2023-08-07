Today is Monday August 07, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Possible explosion at Sherwin-Williams plant in Texas, police say

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2023 at 6:11 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Perry Gerenday/Getty Images

(GARLAND, Texas) -- At least one person was injured in a possible explosion at a Sherwin-Williams facility in Texas early Monday, authorities said.

The victim -- an employee at the paint manufacturing plant -- was treated on scene in Garland, northeast of Dallas. The structure is on fire and multiple roadways in and around the area are closed, according to the Garland Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC