Woman arrested in plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine says

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2023 at 6:01 am

pop_jop/Getty Images

(KYIV, Ukraine) -- A Ukrainian woman has been detained by Ukraine’s Security Service in connection with an apparent plot to attack President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the service said on Monday.

The woman, who is from Mykolaiv but was not publicly named, was being questioned, officials said.

She had been part of a plot aimed at assassinating Zelenskyy during his visit last week to Mykolaiv, a southeastern city near the front, officials said.

She allegedly was planning to pass information on to Russian forces about Zelenskyy's location, including specific places in the Mykolaiv region where the president was visiting.

The Russians would have then ordered an airstrike to assassinate him, Ukrainian officials alleged.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

