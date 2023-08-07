Today is Monday August 07, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Woman arrested in plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine says

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2023 at 6:01 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


pop_jop/Getty Images

(KYIV, Ukraine) -- A Ukrainian woman has been detained by Ukraine’s Security Service in connection with an apparent plot to attack President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the service said on Monday.

The woman, who is from Mykolaiv but was not publicly named, was being questioned, officials said.

She had been part of a plot aimed at assassinating Zelenskyy during his visit last week to Mykolaiv, a southeastern city near the front, officials said.

She allegedly was planning to pass information on to Russian forces about Zelenskyy's location, including specific places in the Mykolaiv region where the president was visiting.

The Russians would have then ordered an airstrike to assassinate him, Ukrainian officials alleged.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC