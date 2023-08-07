Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2023 at 3:56 am

HOUSTON (AP) — Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston. Daniels, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters each pleaded guilty Friday to a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of an adult. The pleas came as the trial of the pair on charges of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault was about to begin. Daniels and Walters were accused by a former Rice University student of assaulting him in Houston. They had met at a reception following a performance by Daniels.

Go Back