Today is Monday August 07, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2023 at 3:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston. Daniels, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters each pleaded guilty Friday to a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of an adult. The pleas came as the trial of the pair on charges of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault was about to begin. Daniels and Walters were accused by a former Rice University student of assaulting him in Houston. They had met at a reception following a performance by Daniels.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC