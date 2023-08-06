Today is Sunday August 06, 2023
11-year-old nets 35-pound Lake Tyler catfish

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2023 at 5:39 pm
11-year-old nets 35-pound Lake Tyler catfishLAKE TYLER – An 11-year-old Tyler boy really now has a fish story! According to our news partner KETK, Henry Correa caught a 35-pound flathead catfish Sunday at Lake Tyler. Henry made the big catch at his family’s boathouse at Lake Tyler West. Henry’s dad, Gabriel said the 35 pounder was 43 inches inches long. Henry, who’s been fishing since he was two said, “I’ve never caught anything that big, but we’ve caught a catfish that’s probably six to seven pounds but nothing that big.”



