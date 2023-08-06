Coco Gauff defeats Maria Sakkari in DC Open final for her fourth WTA singles title

WASHINGTON (AP) — A little more than a month ago, Coco Gauff left Wimbledon after a first-round loss that left her dispirited and unsure of what she needed to do. That seems kind of far away after she won the trophy at the very next tournament she entered. Surging at the end of each set, Gauff defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the DC Open women’s final on Sunday for the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career. Gauff, a 19-year-old from Florida, was helped in Washington by two recent additions to her team: full-time coach Pere Riba — he’ll be with her at least through the U.S. Open, which starts on Aug. 28 — and temporary consultant Brad Gilbert.

