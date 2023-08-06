DeChambeau gets first LIV Golf win in style with a 58 at Greenbrier

August 6, 2023

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau sensed his game was close to delivering something special. Sunday in the LIV Golf-Greenbrier was more than he imagined. DeChambeau became the fourth player on a top-level tour to shoot 58, making birdie on his last four holes to finally capture his first LIV Golf title at the rain-softened Greenbrier. DeChambeau holed a 35-foot putt on the par-3 18th and leapt in the air with both arms extended to celebrate his lowest score ever and first LIV victory.

