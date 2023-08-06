Today is Sunday August 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


DeChambeau gets first LIV Golf win in style with a 58 at Greenbrier

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2023 at 5:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau sensed his game was close to delivering something special. Sunday in the LIV Golf-Greenbrier was more than he imagined. DeChambeau became the fourth player on a top-level tour to shoot 58, making birdie on his last four holes to finally capture his first LIV Golf title at the rain-softened Greenbrier. DeChambeau holed a 35-foot putt on the par-3 18th and leapt in the air with both arms extended to celebrate his lowest score ever and first LIV victory.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC