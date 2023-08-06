Texas shortstop Corey Seager held out with lingering effects of thumb injury

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2023 at 4:45 pm

ARLINGTON (AP) — Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager was held out of the Texas Rangers’ starting lineup for Sunday afternoon’s home game against the Miami Marlins because of lingering effects of a right-thumb injury suffered last month. Seager injured the thumb on July 21 diving into second base in the eighth inning against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and was pulled from that game. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 22 and returned last Wednesday. In the four games since his return, Seager has three home runs and six RBIs. He also may miss the road trip opener at Oakland on Monday night.

