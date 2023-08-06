Four Rangers go deep to back shutout pitching in 6-0 win over Marlins

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2023 at 4:42 pm

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe, Marcus Semien, Ezequiel Duran and Adolis Garcia homered while Andrew Heaney allowed four singles in 5 2/3 shutout innings as the Texas Rangers beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 on Sunday to sweep a six-game homestand. Lowe lofted a two-run drive to right field in the third inning that barely landed in the home bullpen. Semien’s homer sailed into the visitors’ bullpen in left in the fifth inning. Duran led off the sixth with a homer to center after entering the game in the top of the inning. Garcia, the AL’s leader with 89 RBIs, homered to center leading off the eighth for his 29th this season. The six-game winning streak and four homers match Texas highs this season. Heaney (9-6) gave up two hits in the second inning, then retired 10 consecutive batters before leaving with two runners on in the sixth. He has a career-best scoreless streak of 15 2/3 innings.

