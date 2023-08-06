Gun Barrel City car crash injures 7, 1 hospitalized

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2023 at 3:55 pm

GUN BARREL CITY – The Gun Barrel City Fire Department reports that 7 people were injured in a three vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon, according to our news partner KETK. City officials said the accident happened between two pickup trucks and a third vehicle on East Main Street. The crash was severe enough, that rescue personnel had to use the jaws of life to get people from one vehicle out to safety. Gun Barrel City Fire Department said that 1 person at the accident was airlifted to a Tyler hospital, while six others were also admitted for care.

