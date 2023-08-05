Jung caps Texas power surge as Rangers rally from 5-0 deficit to beat Marlins 9-8

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2023 at 9:00 pm

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie Josh Jung hit the third of three multi-run home runs for Texas in the middle innings and the Rangers overcame a 5-0 deficit to beat the Miami Marlins 9-8 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive victory. Robbie Grossman hit a three-run homer in the fourth, and Corey Seager had a two-run homer in the fifth preceding Jung’s first-pitch, two-run shot. With Houston’s loss on Saturday, the Rangers lead the AL West by 2 1/2 games over the defending World Series champion Astros.

“When other teams put up runs, we’re putting up runs right back,” said Jung, who has 22 homers and 67 RBI. The Marlins have lost three straight but, with Cincinnati’s loss on Saturday, remain a half-game out of the NL’s final wild-card spot. Jon Gray (7-5) earned his first victory since June 2, allowing five runs — three earned — on six hits and two walks. Gray pitched on 11 days of rest, missing his previous rotation turn with lingering effects of a liner off his left shin July 19. Will Smith got his 20th save in 22 opportunities despite allowing a two-run homer to Jake Burger, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline. It was Burger’s 26th of the season.

Go Back