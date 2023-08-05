Today is Saturday August 05, 2023
Bears sign 39-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis to 1-year contract

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2023 at 5:12 pm
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis to a one-year contract on Saturday. The 39-year-old Lewis — entering his 18th season — gives the Bears a blocking tight end to complement Cole Kmet and help protect quarterback Justin Fields. He spent the past five years with Green Bay after playing his first 12 with Jacksonville. The 6-foot-6, 267-pound Lewis has 432 receptions for 5,084 yards and 39 touchdowns over 251 games and 221 starts. He is one of three tight ends, along with Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten, with at least 200 regular-season starts and 400 receptions



